A Davenport man who was involved in the May 12, 2017, shooting death of 17-year-old Akeim Kenza Hill is facing burglary and domestic violence charges after police allege that he and another man broke into the apartment of his child's mother and beat her.
James McKay Bailey Jr., 20, of 305 W. 31st St., and Markese Raevon Burrage, 20, of 1325 Mississippi Ave., each are charged with one count of first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Bailey also is charged with one count of domestic assault with injury, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers were sent to 3722 Esplanade Ave. to investigate a domestic dispute call.
Bailey and Burrage got into the apartment by kicking in the door. Bailey then struck the mother of his 3-month-old child multiple times in the face. The two were held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond each.
Bailey had been free on a $10,000 appeal bond after he pleaded guilty May 30, 2018, to a charge of first-degree theft for taking marijuana from Akeim Hill, who was shot by Joseph Roosevelt Howard-Rogers, now 18, when an argument broke out.
You have free articles remaining.
Just before noon on May 12, 2017, Bailey and Howard-Rogers met Hill, who was parked in the 700 block of East 10th Street near Sylvan Avenue.
Bailey had gone to buy marijuana from Hill that day when a fight broke out. Things escalated when Howard-Rogers took out a gun and shot Hill.
A short time later, Davenport police were called to Kirkwood Boulevard and Bridge Avenue and found Hill wounded in a car. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he died.
Bailey was sentenced to 10 years on the theft charge but appealed his conviction and sentence and posted a $10,000 appeal bond. A decision in that case has not been made by the higher courts.
Howard-Rogers pleaded guilty to attempted murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison, 85 percent of which must be served before he is eligible for parole. He is being housed at the Clarinda Correctional facility, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.