Man involved in six-hour standoff with Davenport Police sentenced to 10 years in prison

A man involved in a six-hour standoff with Davenport Police in February was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Alan Wade Buresh, 59, pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of third-degree burglary, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, reckless use of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender during a hearing June 7 in Scott County District Court.

The burglary and interference charges each are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years. The charges of reckless use of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender each are aggravated misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of two years.

On Friday, District Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Buresh to five years in prison for the burglary conviction, a consecutive five years in prison for the interference conviction, and concurrent terms of two years in prison for each of the reckless use of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender convictions.

Buresh will receive credit for the time he has served in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial.

Once his Iowa prison sentence is completed he will be returned to Wisconsin for allegedly violating his probation there for on a sexual assault conviction.

According to the arrest affidavits filed in connection with the standoff, at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 24, Buresh went to the home of a female acquaintance in the 300 block of West Garfield Street and forced his way inside. Armed with a firearm, Buresh fired the gun once, causing the woman to be in fear for her safety.

The woman was able to get out of the house, but Buresh refused to come out of the home.

Davenport’s Emergency Services Team was sent to the scene and negotiations began with Buresh.

Late in the negotiations, Davenport police fired gas canisters into the home to force Buresh to surrender. He gave up at about 6 p.m.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said no one was injured and that everyone in the neighborhood was safe.

“It was a peaceful resolution to a situation that was very tense for a while,” Sikorski said.

Buresh had been arrested the day before by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies for violating Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry statute.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Johnson, it was learned on Feb. 21 that Buresh had an active Facebook account, two active Instagram accounts and a GoFundMe account. Under Iowa law, Buresh is required to disclose those accounts when registering as a sex offender.

Buresh is required to register as a sex offender in Iowa because on Aug. 17, 2020, he pleaded no contest to a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault in Wisconsin’s Polk County Circuit Court, according to circuit court electronic records.

Under Wisconsin law, fourth-degree sexual assault is defined as having sexual contact with a person without that person’s consent. The charge can carry a sentence of up to nine months in the county jail, but that sentence was stayed by the court.

Buresh was sentenced to two years on probation. According to court documents, Buresh did not have to register as a sex offender in Wisconsin as long as he adhered to the terms of his probation. If his probation was ever revoked he would then have to register as a sex offender in Wisconsin.

Buresh was taken to the Iowa Department of Corrections on Monday, according to Scott County Jail electronic records.