Man involved in weekend police standoff in Bettendorf now faces multiple charges

A man who kept authorities at bay for hours on Saturday by claiming to have a gun and hostages during a standoff in Bettendorf now faces numerous charges.

Christian S. Hicks, 27, Moline, faces charges of first-degree theft, felony eluding, leaving the scene of a serious-injury accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to Scott County court records.

The police and court records state that the standoff and the arrest of Hicks were the culmination of a series of events that began several hours earlier:

A police officer in a marked squad car attempted to stop a 2016 Ford Fusion with no license plate at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of State Street and George Thuenen Drive. The Fusion was later determined to have been stolen from Milan. The driver, identified as Hicks, sped away.

Hicks ran a red light at 17th and State streets, avoided a squad car and ran another light in the 1700 block of Grant Street. At times during the pursuit, the Fusion reached speeds exceeding 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Running the second light caused a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old from Bettendorf, was seriously injured. The driver of the truck, a 68-year-old from Walcott, suffered minor injuries. Both were sent to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Hicks is accused of not stopping to help at the site of the accident and instead fleeing on foot.

Hicks broke into an unoccupied home in the 1600 block of Grant Street and told pursuing officers that he had a gun and had taken hostages. He surrendered to officers just before noon after about two hours of negotiations. Hicks was not armed, authorities said.

Hicks was still in custody Monday afternoon on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

He made his first appearance Sunday, according to court records. His next hearing is scheduled for May 18.

Hicks already had pending cases against him in both Rock Island and Scott counties.

In Scott County, the charges include possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, disarming a police officer and four counts of assault on a police officer.

He is scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 19 in the Scott County drug case.

In Rock Island County, the charges are possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer and retail theft.

His next court hearing in Rock Island County is scheduled for May 17.

