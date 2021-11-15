 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed at KE Flatwork in Eldridge identified
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Man killed at KE Flatwork in Eldridge identified

  • 0
siren3

A 27-year-old man who died at KE Flatwork in Eldridge Thursday has been identified as Dylan Kaczinski.

The death is being investigated by OSHA as a work place accident, according to a news release from the Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler.

Kaczinski, of Camanche, was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Thursday in Eldridge. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

First responders were called to the scene at 501 E Blackhawk Trail at 2:37 p.m. Medical personnel with Eldridge Fire and Medic attempted to perform life-saving measures on Kaczinski but were unsuccessful. 

No foul play is suspected, and the investigation has been turned over to OSHA, the release states. OSHA, in reply to a public records request, said it is unable to provide additional information about the incident that caused Kaczinski's death because the incident is still being investigated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hindu devotees take holy dip in rivers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News