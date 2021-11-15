Man killed at KE Flatwork in Eldridge identified

A 27-year-old man who died at KE Flatwork in Eldridge Thursday has been identified as Dylan Kaczinski.
The death is being investigated by OSHA as a work place accident, according to a news release from the Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler.
Kaczinski, of Camanche, was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Thursday in Eldridge.
First responders were called to the scene at 501 E Blackhawk Trail at 2:37 p.m. Medical personnel with Eldridge Fire and Medic attempted to perform life-saving measures on Kaczinski but were unsuccessful.
No foul play is suspected, and the investigation has been turned over to OSHA, the release states. OSHA, in reply to a public records request, said it is unable to provide additional information about the incident that caused Kaczinski's death because the incident is still being investigated.
