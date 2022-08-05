Man killed Friday in crash on U.S. Route 6 in Colona area

A 35-year-old man died Friday morning during a crash on U.S. Route 6 near Colona.

Initial investigation indicates the man's black 1995 Ford Mustang was westbound at about 6:30 a.m. on Route 6 when it crossed the center line near East 200th Street and struck an eastbound white 2022 Ford F250 head on, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Mustang's driver, 35, Rock Island, was pronounced dead at the scene, the state police said. Further details about him were not being released pending family notification.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old Moline man, was not hurt, the state police said.

Route 6 was closed for hours Friday morning at the site of the collision because of the investigation, the state police said. It reopened just before noon.

Further details about the crash were not available Friday afternoon.