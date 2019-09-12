A man was killed early Thursday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Whiteside County.
The victim has been identified as Craig Freeman, 43, Walnut, according to Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker in a news release.
The crash happened at 5:57 a.m. near the intersection of Smith Road and Freeport Road in rural Deer Grove, according to the release. The sheriff's office believes Freeman was heading south on Smith Road when he lost control on a curve, left the roadway and came to rest in woods.
Freeman was pronounced dead at the crash site by Whiteside County Coroner Joseph McDonald, the release states.
Walnut Fire and Ambulance and Todd's Towing also assisted at the scene, the release states.