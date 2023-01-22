Man killed in Hillsdale crash early Saturday identified

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Hillsdale.
Ethan Aaron Vosatka, 31, of Clinton, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed at about 3:45 a.m. on Illinois Route 2 near High Street.
Rock Island Count Sheriff's Capt. Ron Erickson said Vosatka was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gustafson said he was awaiting toxicology results.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.
Thomas Geyer
