Man killed in hit and run identified

Davenport police have identified the man killed Monday in a hit and run and whose body was discovered in the area of the 2600 block of Filmore Lane.

Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 1900 block of North Washington Street and dragged about six-tenths of a mile to the 2600 block of North Fillmore Lane, police said.

Johnson was discovered by a passerby, and police were called to the scene at 7:09 p.m.

Johnson was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that struck Johnson fled the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

