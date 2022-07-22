 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in overnight shooting in Rock Island

Police Lights

A man died Friday after an overnight shooting in Rock Island, according to police.

The shooting happened around midnight in the 1400 block of 8th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Someone reported gunfire to the police at 12:04 a.m. and officers found the wounded 21-year-old when they reached the area. He died later at the hospital.

The department said no further information was available Friday morning, but that the case was under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 309-732-2677, the department said. People with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips app.

