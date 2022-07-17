Man killed in Rock Island shooting identified

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the man killed Friday in a shooting in Rock Island as Davion Roe, 25, of Chicago.

Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said in a news release Saturday that officers went to the Century Woods apartment complex in the 1300 block of 4 ½ St. at about 9:50 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located the Roe who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island but died of his wounds before arrival.

McCloud said the initial investigation indicated Roe was involved in an altercation with a group of people when he was shot.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”