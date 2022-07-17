 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man killed in Rock Island shooting identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the man killed Friday in a shooting in Rock Island as Davion Roe, 25, of Chicago.

Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said in a news release Saturday that officers went to the Century Woods apartment complex in the 1300 block of 4 ½ St. at about 9:50 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located the Roe who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island but died of his wounds before arrival.

McCloud said the initial investigation indicated Roe was involved in an altercation with a group of people when he was shot.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News