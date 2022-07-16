Man killed in Rock Island shooting late Friday

Rock Island Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man Friday at the Century Woods apartment complex in the 1300 block of 4 ½ Street.

It is the fourth shooting death in less than two months, and the third in less than one month, that Rock Island Police are investigating.

Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said in a news release Saturday that officers went to Century Woods at about 9:50 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located the victim, who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island but died of his wounds before arrival.

McCloud said the initial investigation indicated the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of people when he was shot.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the victim’s name was not being released Saturday and that an autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Three other people have been shot to death in Rock Island in less than two months. In those incidents:

At 2:55 p.m. May 22, Rock Island Police were sent to the 1000 block of 15th Street to investigate a shots-fired call. Desavion D. Foster, 19, died of his wounds at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Police have arrested Terrionce C. Kitchen, who is charged with one count of murder. Kitchen is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

At 12:25 a.m. June 25, 61-year-old Gregory McGhee arrived at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island with a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries. Gustafson said McGhee died of traumatic gunshot injuries to his chest and abdomen. Police said he was shot in the 500 block of 6th Street. McGhee's death remains under investigation.

At 7:14 a.m. July 10, the body of Amani Kamata, 39, of Rock Island, was found by police in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Kamata had been shot to death. Kamata’s death remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about these cases to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”