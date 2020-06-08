Man killed in Rock Island shooting late Sunday identified

UPDATE: The man who died has been identified as Kameron R. Moore, 23, Moline, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
UPDATE: Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man late Sunday.
Officers were called around 10:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue for a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, they found the wounded man.
His identity was not released Monday morning, and further details about the shooting were not provided in the release.
The department asks anyone with information to contact its investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also call the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
