Man killed in Rock Island shooting late Sunday identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: The man who died has been identified as Kameron R. Moore, 23, Moline, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

UPDATE: Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man late Sunday.

Officers were called around 10:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue for a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, they found the wounded man.

His identity was not released Monday morning, and further details about the shooting were not provided in the release.

The department asks anyone with information to contact its investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also call the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.