 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in Silvis shooting identified
0 comments
topical

Man killed in Silvis shooting identified

  • Updated
  • 0

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man killed Friday in a shooting in Silvis.

Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, 28, of Silvis died of a gunshot wound, Gustafson said.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release Friday that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired.

Officers found Akoli with a gunshot wound and rendered aid to the man. Akoli was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

VanKlaveren said officers had one person in custody Friday night. VanKlaveren has not said if that person is under arrest or if that person has been charged.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scouts place flags at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News