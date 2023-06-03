A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed and burned early Saturday in rural Sterling, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

At 5:50 a.m. Saturday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to Illinois 40 north of Fulfs Road in rural Sterling to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find that the vehicle had struck a tree and was fully engulfed in flames as a result.

The man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released Saturday.

The Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance and Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald assisted at the scene.