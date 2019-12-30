Man making YouTube videos at Kewanee bank avoids felony charge. 'Reprimand your client for being a jackass,' judge tells public defender

CAMBRIDGE — A 20-year-old Mendota man making YouTube videos of his encounter with Kewanee police evaded a felony charge Monday but remains charged with two misdemeanors, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Christopher Biederstedt appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Monday for his second preliminary hearing involving an Aug. 2 incident that took place outside People's National Bank of Kewanee.

Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found cause to believe a felony was committed the first time around, but public defender James Cosby filed a motion to dismiss the charge. The state then amended the information in the original felony charge, changing it from filing a false police report to disorderly conduct. The judge granted the defense a preliminary hearing on the amended charge.

During Monday's hearing, Kewanee Police Officer John Gearhart testified to being called to the bank about a suspicious person taking pictures in front of the bank and going between the drive-through lane and the front of the bank.

When he got to the bank, he said, he approached a white man with a black backpack who was pointing his phone at people who were in the drive-through lane and coming in and out of the bank.