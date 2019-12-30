Man making YouTube videos at Kewanee bank avoids felony charge. 'Reprimand your client for being a jackass,' judge tells public defender

CAMBRIDGE — A 20-year-old Mendota man making YouTube videos of his encounter with Kewanee police evaded a felony charge Monday but remains charged with two misdemeanors, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct.
Christopher Biederstedt appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Monday for his second preliminary hearing involving an Aug. 2 incident that took place outside People's National Bank of Kewanee.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found cause to believe a felony was committed the first time around, but public defender James Cosby filed a motion to dismiss the charge. The state then amended the information in the original felony charge, changing it from filing a false police report to disorderly conduct. The judge granted the defense a preliminary hearing on the amended charge.
During Monday's hearing, Kewanee Police Officer John Gearhart testified to being called to the bank about a suspicious person taking pictures in front of the bank and going between the drive-through lane and the front of the bank.
You have free articles remaining.
When he got to the bank, he said, he approached a white man with a black backpack who was pointing his phone at people who were in the drive-through lane and coming in and out of the bank.
Gearhart said he made eye contact with the man, who was later identified as Biederstedt, and the man started walking southbound while still taking pictures of the bank and people using the facility. Gearhart said he began walking behind Biederstedt, who continued to take pictures and walk away from him.
A person told Biederstedt a police officer was trying to talk to him, but he didn't acknowledge that information. Gearhart told him to stop, and he asked, "Do I have to?" while walking and turning a corner. The officer grabbed Biederstedt's backpack, but he claimed he didn't have to speak to the officer.
Gearhart arrested him at that point and began walking him to another officer's squad car. Biederstedt told them both that he was the one who had made the call to police. He said he was a police auditor and “YouTube star or something to that effect,” according to Gearhart.
Cosby argued the felony charge means you have to be describing a crime. “You don't have that here,” he said.
The judge apparently agreed, but qualified his ruling with an admonition. “I strongly suggest you reprimand your client for being a jackass,” he said.