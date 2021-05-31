Man on conditional discharge, awaiting trial, charged in death of Moline teen

However, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, on Sept. 22, 2020, Davis' probation was converted to non-reporting conditional discharge.

On March 29, Davis, who had a Rock Island address at that time, and Nicholas Patrick Roberts, 30, of Rock Island, each were arrested by Davenport police on one count each of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. Both charges are Class C felonies that carry prison sentences of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 2:19 p.m. March 29, police were sent to the 600 block of West 44th Street to investigate a robbery.

Davis and Roberts had forced their way through the front door of the residence and forced the victim to the ground. One of the men produced a black BB gun and put it to the victim's forehead. The men then took the victim's property and fled.

Davis and Roberts were captured a few minutes later in the victim's vehicle. Police seized the victim's property and the black BB gun used in the robbery.

Roberts was released April 6 from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.