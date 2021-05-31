Man on conditional discharge, awaiting trial, charged in death of Moline teen

A Muscatine man serving a term on conditional discharge in Rock Island County and awaiting trial on robbery and burglary charges in Scott County has been charged in the shooting death of a Moline teen on Saturday.
Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Richard Landi said that Rock Island authorities obtained an arrest warrant Sunday for Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, on a charge of first degree murder, a Class M felony.
Davis is accused of killing Kielan J. Sims, 18.
Muscatine Police arrested Davis and he was being held Monday in the Muscatine County Jail on a $500,000 bond pending extradition to Rock Island County.
At 12:47 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.
Officers located Sims who was taken to UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island, where he died.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Davis is currently on conditional discharge in Rock Island County and is awaiting trial in Scott County.
During a hearing Aug. 2, 2019, Davis was sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law for which he could have been sentenced to a prison term of three to seven years.
However, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, on Sept. 22, 2020, Davis' probation was converted to non-reporting conditional discharge.
On March 29, Davis, who had a Rock Island address at that time, and Nicholas Patrick Roberts, 30, of Rock Island, each were arrested by Davenport police on one count each of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. Both charges are Class C felonies that carry prison sentences of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 2:19 p.m. March 29, police were sent to the 600 block of West 44th Street to investigate a robbery.
Davis and Roberts had forced their way through the front door of the residence and forced the victim to the ground. One of the men produced a black BB gun and put it to the victim's forehead. The men then took the victim's property and fled.
Davis and Roberts were captured a few minutes later in the victim's vehicle. Police seized the victim's property and the black BB gun used in the robbery.
Roberts was released April 6 from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.
Davis was released from the Scott County Jail on April 13 after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.
A trial date for both men on those charges is scheduled for Aug. 2 in Scott County District Court.
Rock Island County Circuit Court records do not indicate that Davis was charged for violating the terms of his conditional discharge due to the Scott County charges.
During a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, on Feb. 20, 2014, Davis pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to two years on probation.
On July 25, 2014, he pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing, a Class 4 felony for which he faced a prison sentence of one to three years. He was sentenced to two years on conditional discharge, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court records.
Rock Island Police said the death of Sims is ongoing and ask that anyone with information to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”