Man on federal release sentenced to federal prison on another weapons conviction

A Davenport man serving three years on federal supervised release after being released from federal prison in April on a felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm conviction was sentenced to three years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Chief Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced David James Baber, 53, to 36 months in prison for the weapons conviction, and a consecutive term of 24 months, or two years, for violating his supervised release, for a total of five years in prison.

The case began at 12:20 a.m. July 29, 2020, three months after Baber was released from federal prison on supervised release, when Baber was seen by an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Officer riding a Moped scooter on Scott Park Road from 240th Street.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa Department of Natural Resources Officer Travis Graves, the scooter did not have rear lights, was difficult to see and did not have a visible rear license plate.

Graves attempted a traffic stop, but Baber fled on the scooter. Baber drove the scooter onto the shoulder of the road and into a ditch. The scooter continued in the ditch for about 75 yards before driving into a cornfield just south of 230th Street.

Once in the cornfield, Baber fled on foot and was not immediately located. Tied to the scooter was a backpack with two firearms inside, a Mossberg shotgun and a sawed-off Savage .22-caliber long rifle.

Baber was located about 6 a.m. walking across U.S. 61 near the cornfield where he was last seen.

The scooter was reported stolen out of Davenport and valued at $1,500. It had originally been white but had been painted green and black with spray paint.

At the time of his arrest Baber was supposed be living at 605 Main St., Davenport, which is the Iowa Department of Corrections Residential Correctional Facility.

In addition to being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, Baber also was charged with second-degree theft and eluding.

A federal grand jury indicted Baber on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Dec. 8, 2020, and he was taken into federal custody on Dec. 14, 2020. The Scott County charges were dropped.

Baber pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 13, 2021.

Baber had been released from federal prison on April 28, 2020, four months before being arrested by the Iowa DNR.

On Feb. 23, 2012, federal authorities arrested him for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge July 24 of that year. He initially was sentenced Nov. 16, 2012, to 188 months, or 15 years and eight months, in federal prison, plus a consecutive term of one year for violating his federal supervised release on another federal case.

Baber was resentenced in that case on Nov. 17, 2016, to 96 months, or eight years in prison, plus a consecutive term of one year for the supervised-release violation.

