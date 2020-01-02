Man on federal supervised release arrested for peddling ecstasy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jarvey also ordered Bellamy to serve eight years of supervised release after he completed his prison sentence.

Scott County Sheriff's investigators have been monitoring Bellamy since Sept. 23 when he was spotted by deputies driving a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van in the 7200 block of Northwest Boulevard in northwest Davenport.

When deputies tried to pull the van over Bellamy fled. Deputies later located the van in the 3000 block of 72nd Street. While searching the van deputies seized open containers of alcohol that included wine coolers and vodka, and a baggie containing numerous multi-colored tablets. Also found in the glove compartment were documents with Bellamy's name on them.

The pills in the van were sent to the crime lab for analysis.

On Thursday, Sheriff's investigators searched Bellamy's apartment and seized 55 ecstasy pills and the loaded .45-caliber handgun.

Federal prosecutors could take over the drug and gun cases from the Sheriff's Department under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative started in 2001 to reduce gun violence.

In addition to federal drug charges, Bellamy would be charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm which carries a maximum term in prison of 10 years.