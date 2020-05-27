Man on federal supervised release arrested in connection with Davenport shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rock Island man currently on federal supervised release has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 4 shooting incident in Davenport that occurred less than three months after he was released from federal prison.

Adrian Warren Neeley, 33, a k a “Santana,” of the 1600 block of 12th Street, Rock Island, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Neeley also is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

The arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Cpl. Daniel Reeves, at 11:29 p.m. on Feb. 4, Davenport police officers were dispatched to 809 Washington St. to investigate a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, it was learned that one of the residents got into a verbal argument with Neeley. Neeley then shot into the house multiple times. Officers found several bullet holes on the outside of the house, and recovered a bullet fragment inside the home.

Neeley was arrested Tuesday. He was released from the Scott County Jail on Wednesday after posting 10 percent of a $15,000 bond through a bonding company.