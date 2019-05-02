A 50-year-old Davenport man currently on federal supervised release for a drug conviction in 2003 has been arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and crack cocaine.
Members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau and officers with the NETS task force, or Neighborhoods Energized to Succeed, took Shelby Lamonte Miller Jr. into custody Wednesday after police found the narcotics in his room at the Quad City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St.
Miller is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
He also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver “crack” cocaine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
He also is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of failing to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp to the drugs in his possession. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison term of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, officers went to room 214 at the Quad City Inn at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday to serve a search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation.
Officers seized 22.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ICE, as well as 17.5 grams of cocaine base, known as “crack” cocaine, and 3.9 grams of marijuana.
Miller was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond. Federal authorities also filed a detainer to hold him for violating the terms of his supervised release.
In July 2003, Miller was sentenced to 188 months, or 15 years and eight months, in federal prison after being convicted of possession and distribution of “crack” cocaine. He was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and was to spend four years on federal supervised release beginning May 25, 2016.
In April 2018, he pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts. Federal authorities revoked his supervised release and, on June 7, he was sentenced to eight months in a federal prison for violating the terms of his release.
He was then released from the Bureau of Prisons on March 8 and was again instructed to abide by the terms of his supervised release.
Federal authorities could choose to take the new case from the state of Iowa and prosecute Miller on the new methamphetamine and “crack” cocaine charges at the federal level where, if convicted, he would serve his time again in federal prison.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.