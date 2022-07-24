Man on federal supervised release arrested Sunday in connection with Rock Island murder

A man released from federal prison nine months ago and who is on supervised release was arrested Sunday by Rock Island Police in connection with the July 15 shooting death of 25-year-old Davion Roe at the Century Woods apartment complex.

Devonte Dazel Hall, 29, of Rock Island, is charged with first-degree murder.

Hall was arrested Sunday in the 1400 block of 8th Street, Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said.

He was being held Sunday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

Hall is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Monday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

On Saturday, July 15, officers went to the Century Woods apartment complex in the 1300 block of 4 ½ St. at about 9:50 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located Roe, who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island but died of his wounds before arrival.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary autopsy report showed that Roe died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

McCloud said the initial investigation indicated Roe was involved in an altercation with a group of people when he was shot.

Hall was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Oct. 5, 2021, according to electronic records.

During a hearing in U.S. District Court Rock Island held Jan 15, 2015, Hall pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, The Hobbs Act, enacted in 1946, prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce "in any way or degree."

Hall was charged in connection with the March 25, 2014, armed robberies of the 7-Eleven at 2930 16th St. in Moline and the Kwik Shop located at 2805 Telegraph Road in Davenport. He initially was charged in Scott County District Court and Rock Island County Circuit Court. Those charges were dropped when the federal charges were filed.

During a sentencing hearing held Sept. 17, 2015, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Hall to 84 months, or seven years, in federal prison for the weapons conviction, with credit for the time he served in custody awaiting trial. He was given credit for time served on the Hobbs Act conviction.

Darrow also sentenced Hall to serve three years on supervised release once he completed his prison sentence.

Under Illinois law, if convicted Hall faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years without parole that could be extended to life in prison without parole based on aggravating factors.

McCloud said the investigation into Roe’s murder was continuing.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”