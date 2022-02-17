Man on federal supervised release charged in connection with Davenport shooting

A Davenport man on federal supervised release for a gun crime is now charged in connection with a Davenport shooting that occurred in the early morning of Jan. 29 in the 1300 block of Washington Street.

Leonard Fisher Jr., 31, who has been living at 605 Main St., Davenport, which is a residential correctional facility for the Iowa Department of Corrections, is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Fisher was taken into custody Thursday. He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:33 p.m. He was being held Thursday night on a cash-only bond of $5,000.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joel Griffin, at 5:12 a.m. Jan. 29, Davenport police were sent to the 1300 block of Washington Street after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

During the investigation, officers determined that Fisher fired a Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun at another person.

The gun was located at the scene along with six spent shell casings.

Fisher was captured on video firing the handgun.

It also was discovered the handgun Fisher used was stolen May 29, 2021, during a residential burglary in Whiteside County, Ill.

Fisher’s criminal history includes felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, drugs and possessing contraband in a correctional facility.

On Jan. 14, 2016, Fisher was sentenced to serve eight years and four months in federal prison after pleading guilty Sept. 25, 2015, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court, Davenport, the case against Fisher began Nov. 29, 2014, when officers were dispatched to the Knights of Pythias that at that time was located at 1116 W. 3rd St. That building has since been razed.

Officers approaching the area saw a car speed out of a nearby alley. The officers gave chase. During the chase, one of the occupants threw an object from the car that struck a parked car. The chase ended at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn. The front-seat passenger was identified as Fisher, who told officers that the back-seat passenger, who was identified as Kevin West, now 33, had been shot.

Officers assisted getting West into the hospital. West had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen.

While the officers were getting West out of the car, they saw in plain view a gun in the passenger back map pocket. Officers seized a loaded Lorcin .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number in the car along with two bags of marijuana and a scale. Cell phones were taken off Fisher and the driver.

A video on Fisher’s cell phone showed him with a gun in his pocket, just before the shooting and police chase. The gun depicted in the video is the same one found in the car.

Fisher admitted to police that the gun was his and that it was not manufactured in the state of Iowa.

The man convicted in Scott County District Court for the shooting at the club is Cameron Cortez Howard, now 34.

On March 27, 2015, Howard was sentenced to concurrent 10-year prison terms after pleading guilty to one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, both Class C felonies. He was sentenced to a consecutive term of five years in prison after also pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Howard is currently awaiting trial in Scott County District Court on charges in connection with the Nov. 28, 2021, shooting incident that occurred in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street. Howard was arrested in January on the charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned in that case Feb. 24 in Scott County District Court.

West, the man who was wounded, is awaiting trial in Scott County District Court on a charge of assault causing injury, a Class D felony, and domestic abuse-first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He was arrested Sept. 21, 2021, on the charges. A trial date has been scheduled for May 2.

