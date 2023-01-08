Man on federal supervised release faces charges after fleeing police, crashing vehicle

A Davenport man serving eight years on federal supervised release on a drug trafficking conviction is facing charges after he allegedly fled police and crashed his SUV early Saturday injuring the three passengers in the vehicle.

Joseph Allen Sutton, 41, is charged one count each of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle. Each charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Sutton also is charged with operating under the influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year, as well as traffic offenses of operating a non-registered vehicle, open container, failure to use safety belts, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper lane change and failure to maintain control.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ian Cornwell, at 12:12 a.m. Saturday, Cornwell saw a dark-colored 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe that was westbound on Interstate 74 from the area of State Street in Bettendorf.

The Tahoe had no registration plates or temporary tag.

When Cornwell tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle it fled at a high rate of speed.

After reaching speeds in excess of 60 mph, the Tahoe eventually crashed in the 2400 block of Middle Road in Davenport, taking out a picket fence and trees behind 46 Crestwood Terrace and totaling the vehicle.

Cornwell approached the vehicle and saw occupants with injuries and Sutton climbing into the back seat attempting to flee on foot out the rear passenger window. Sutton was taken into custody.

Cornwell said Sutton showed “no remorse” for his actions and “never even asked about the passengers of the SUV or their injuries.”

Three passengers from the Tahoe were taken by Medic EMS to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. One of the passengers had a significant injury to her face, while the other two also were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Sutton also was taken to Genesis East because of a complaint of a neck injury. Sutton refused to participate in tests for drunken driving and refused to give a sample of his breath. A search warrant was obtained for specimens to be sent to the state crime lab.

In December of 2008, Sutton was arrested along with three other men for distributing cocaine base, also known as “crack” cocaine.

On Aug. 5, 2009, Sutton pleaded guilty to one count of drug conspiracy, and on June 24, 2010, he was sentenced to 240 months, or 20 years in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years on federal supervised release.

On March 18, 2020, Sutton’s sentenced was reduced to 160 months, or 13 years and four months in prison, to be followed by eight years on federal supervised release. His sentence was reduced as part of the First Step Act of 2018.

Sutton was released from the federal prison on April 18, 2022.

Federal authorities could revoke is supervised release and send him back to federal prison based on the new charges.

Sutton was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $8,000, cash or surety.