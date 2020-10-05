Man on lifetime parole arrested after being charged with ramming Bettendorf squad car

A Bettendorf man on lifetime parole for a 2011 sex abuse conviction was arrested Monday for violating the conditions of his parole.
Roosevelt Miller Jr., 28, of 975 39th St., Apt 3, whose driving privileges are suspended, was charged with multiple counts Friday after he rammed a Bettendorf Police squad car and another vehicle while fleeing police Friday, Bettendorf police said.
In that case, Miller is charged with felony eluding, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Miller also is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year. He also is charged with interference with official acts and driving on a suspended license, both simple misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
He also has traffic charges of speeding, failure to have liability insurance and improper lane usage.
Miller was arrested Friday but was released after posting 10 percent of an $8,350 bond through a bonding company.
He was arrested Monday on a charge of violating his parole when he showed up for a hearing at the Scott County Courthouse.
Miller pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual abuse on Feb. 17, 2011, and was sentenced to a term of three years on probation. He was accused of violating his probation in April of that year for which he was sentenced to six months in jail and returned to probation.
In June of 2012 he violated his probation again. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa DOC. He also was placed on what is known as a Special Sentence that was enacted by the state legislature in 2005.
Under the special sentencing, in addition to any other punishment, sex offenders convicted of a misdemeanor or Class D felony must be sentenced to a 10-year special sentence. Those convicted of a Class C felony or greater receive a special sentence of life. The offender begins serving the special sentence “as if on parole.”
Miller was released from prison on Nov. 20, 2015, and placed on work released, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections website.
Miller was being held Monday without bond in the Scott County Jail on the violation of parole charge. He also was being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond and $3,102.50 bond, cash our surety, on other charges.
