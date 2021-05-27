Man on parole arrested for peddling crack cocaine to MEG agents

The charges were brought as at 10.29 p.m. July 17, 2015, Bailey-Mangruem and another person ordered food from the China City restaurant to be delivered to room 130 of the Knights Inn Hotel, 6310 N. Brady St. Bailey-Mangruem and his co-defendant beat the delivery driver and took the food as well as the driver’s cell phone and wallet that contained about $500 in cash.

On July 21, 2015, at 1 a.m., Bailey-Mangruem and a co-defendant called Domino’s Pizza, 1910 N. Brady St., and ordered pizza, two sides and some soda to be delivered to 904 Pershing Ave. The two men then walked to 904 Pershing Ave., a vacant house, and waited for the driver. When the delivery driver was walking toward the house, they tackled by driver and told the victim if he moved they would shoot him. They took the food, the victim’s keys, cell phone and wallet that contained $30.

During the Dec. 23, 2015, hearing, Bailey-Mangruem was sentenced to consecutive 10-year sentences on each count of first-degree theft. Consecutive means that the sentences would be served one after the other. He also was sentenced to five years in prison for the assault charge that was to be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the sentences for theft.

Bailey-Mangruem was placed on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections on May 28, 2020. His parole lasts until March 17, 2025. Officers with the Iowa Department of Corrections can file to have his parole revoked and he can be sent back to prison to complete his sentence on the theft charges while awaiting trial on the new drug charges.

