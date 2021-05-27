Man on parole arrested for peddling crack cocaine to MEG agents

A Davenport man on parole until 2025 has been arrested by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for peddling crack cocaine.
Marecio C. Bailey-Mangruem, 29, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by an MEG agent, at 12:46 p.m. March 12, MEG agents conducted a controlled buy of crack cocaine from Bailey-Mangruem. Agents purchased four-tenths of a gram of purported crack cocaine in exchange for pre-recorded U.S. currency.
The package purchased from Bailey-Mangruem tested positive for cocaine.
Bailey-Mangruem was arrested Monday. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing on the drug charge is scheduled for June 3 in Scott County District Court.
On Dec. 23, 2015, during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Bailey-Mangruem pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, each a Class C felony under Iowa law. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
In exchange for his plea, two counts of second-degree robbery were dropped.
The charges were brought as at 10.29 p.m. July 17, 2015, Bailey-Mangruem and another person ordered food from the China City restaurant to be delivered to room 130 of the Knights Inn Hotel, 6310 N. Brady St. Bailey-Mangruem and his co-defendant beat the delivery driver and took the food as well as the driver’s cell phone and wallet that contained about $500 in cash.
On July 21, 2015, at 1 a.m., Bailey-Mangruem and a co-defendant called Domino’s Pizza, 1910 N. Brady St., and ordered pizza, two sides and some soda to be delivered to 904 Pershing Ave. The two men then walked to 904 Pershing Ave., a vacant house, and waited for the driver. When the delivery driver was walking toward the house, they tackled by driver and told the victim if he moved they would shoot him. They took the food, the victim’s keys, cell phone and wallet that contained $30.
During the Dec. 23, 2015, hearing, Bailey-Mangruem was sentenced to consecutive 10-year sentences on each count of first-degree theft. Consecutive means that the sentences would be served one after the other. He also was sentenced to five years in prison for the assault charge that was to be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the sentences for theft.
Bailey-Mangruem was placed on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections on May 28, 2020. His parole lasts until March 17, 2025. Officers with the Iowa Department of Corrections can file to have his parole revoked and he can be sent back to prison to complete his sentence on the theft charges while awaiting trial on the new drug charges.