Man on parole charged in shooting incident at Davenport club

Seven days before he completed his time on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections, a Davenport man has been arrested in connection with an April 30 shooting in Davenport.
Brandon Scott Hagedorn, 25, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Hagedorn also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Hagedorn was arrested Saturday and booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.
He was due to be released from parole Oct. 16, according to electronic records of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
A warrant for Hagedorn’s arrest was issued Monday for the parole violation. He is to be held without bond in the Scott County Jail.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Daniel Reeves, at 3:15 a.m. April 30, officers were dispatched to a shooting at Daisy Dooks, an adult entertainment club at 3680 W. 83rd St.
During a fight in the parking lot, Hagedorn got a gun out of a vehicle and fired it multiple times at another vehicle that was occupied and leaving the scene. The shooting was captured on surveillance systems.
On March 9, 2015, Hagedorn was arrested on two counts of first-degree burglary, each a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
He pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief charge and a charge of trespass causing injury, a serious misdemeanor. During a hearing in Scott County District Court on May 26, 2016, he was sentenced to two years on probation.
Then on June 8, 2017, he was arrested for peddling marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He pleaded guilty to the charge and also was sentenced Jan. 25, 2018, to two years on probation.
On Nov. 12, 2018, Hagedorn was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, assault causing bodily injury and third-degree criminal mischief. On July 10, 2019, he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary.
His probation in the other cases also was revoked, and he was sentenced to five years in prison on the marijuana charge from 2017, and to two years in prison on the criminal mischief charge from his 2015 arrest.
He was released from prison to work release on Oct. 27, 2020, and was placed on parole on Jan. 25, 2021. He completed his parole on the marijuana conviction on June 18, 2021, and was to have completed his parole on the 2019 third-degree burglary conviction on Oct. 16.
Hagedorn waived a preliminary hearing on the shooting and gun charges. He is to be arraigned on those charges Nov. 4 in Scott County District Court.
Police ask that anyone with information about Hagedorn’s whereabouts to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”