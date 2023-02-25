A Davenport man on parole until 2025 for a meth conviction was arrested Thursday by agents of the Scott Count Sheriff’s Department's Special Operations Unit for allegedly selling meth.

Timothy Ryan Smead, 30, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Smead also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Ahrens, at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, agents with the Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at Smead’s apartment in the 400 block of E. 7th St.

In the bedroom agents seized 3.1 grams of methamphetamine. Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that agents seized 31 doses of meth.

Also seized was 25 grams of un-packaged marijuana, and 12.6 grams of marijuana packaged in five separate plastic bags.

There also was drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and a digital scale.

The search warrant included Smead’s cell phone. Smead refused to give agents his password and stated he needed a lawyer.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for March 3.

Smead was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety.

According to electronic records of the Iowa Department of Corrections, Smead is on parole until Aug. 3, 2025.

On April 20, 2018, Davenport Police arrested Smead on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of meth, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Seth Farley, officers arrested Smead on active warrants. In an Altoids peppermint hard candy tin, officers located 3.65 grams of methamphetamine, equivalent to 36.5 doses of meth.

On Sept. 14, 2018, Smead pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced by District Court Judge Henry Latham to serve three years on supervised release.

Smead violated his probation, which was revoked March 15, 2019, and he was sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was paroled on Feb. 27, 2020.

He was sent back to prison May 12, 2021, after he violated his parole by being arrested by Bettendorf Police on April 26, 2021, on charges of domestic abuse, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance-third offense during an incident at the City Center Motel.

Smead pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of five years on the possession-third offense charge, two years on the domestic abuse charge and one year on the interference charge. That prison term was to run consecutive to his prison term on the parole violation on the meth conviction.

Smead was released from prison and placed on parole on Sept. 19, 2022. His parole could once again be revoked for the new drug charges and he could be sent back to prison.