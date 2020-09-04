Man on parole for robbery convictions arrested on new robbery charge

Duax was arrested Thursday on a parole violation and also was charged with the robbery.

He was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000 for the robbery charge, and without bond on the parole violation.

On July 12, 2017, Duax pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree robbery. According to Scott County District Court records, Duax, armed with a knife in each case, robbed the Express Lane Shell station at 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Jan. 23; Ann’s Cards and Gifts, 886 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on Feb. 2; Express Lane Shell station at 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Feb. 6; and, Little Caesars Pizza, 2950 E. 53rd St., Davenport, on Feb. 8.

Duax was 16 at the time of the robberies and was tried in adult court.

Normally for an adult, first-degree robbery carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which must be served before parole can be granted.

Duax was sentenced by District Judge Mary Howes to 25 years on each count. The sentences were to be served concurrently, or at the same time, and there was no mandatory minimum sentence imposed.

Duax was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on March 3 and placed on work release. He was placed on parole April 29.