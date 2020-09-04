Man on parole for robbery convictions arrested on new robbery charge

A Davenport man on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to four counts of first-robbery in 2017 has been arrested on a new robbery charge.
Daviaonta Isaiah Duax, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Murphy Simms, at 1:29 p.m. on June 30, officers were sent to the Express Lane BP convenience store and gasoline station, 1208 E. Locust St., to investigate a report of a robbery.
According to surveillance video, Duax entered the store and demanded that the store clerk give him the money from the cash register. Duax’s hand was concealed in his sweatshirt pocket during the course of the robbery, leading the clerk to believe that Duax had a weapon.
Duax then directed the two store employees into the employee office where he shut them in and then fled on foot.
Duax was identified through fingerprint evidence, as his fingerprints were located from a portion of the employee door frame. Surveillance video showed that he had placed his left hand on that portion of the door frame, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video from homes and businesses around the store also was used to identify Duax.
Duax was arrested Thursday on a parole violation and also was charged with the robbery.
He was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000 for the robbery charge, and without bond on the parole violation.
On July 12, 2017, Duax pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree robbery. According to Scott County District Court records, Duax, armed with a knife in each case, robbed the Express Lane Shell station at 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Jan. 23; Ann’s Cards and Gifts, 886 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on Feb. 2; Express Lane Shell station at 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Feb. 6; and, Little Caesars Pizza, 2950 E. 53rd St., Davenport, on Feb. 8.
Duax was 16 at the time of the robberies and was tried in adult court.
Normally for an adult, first-degree robbery carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which must be served before parole can be granted.
Duax was sentenced by District Judge Mary Howes to 25 years on each count. The sentences were to be served concurrently, or at the same time, and there was no mandatory minimum sentence imposed.
Duax was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on March 3 and placed on work release. He was placed on parole April 29.
He was to be on parole until June 25, 2028, according to Iowa Department of Corrections online records.
Duax waived a preliminary hearing on the new robbery charge. He is to be arraigned in Scott County District Court on Sept. 24. A hearing on the violation of parole has not been scheduled, according to Scott County District Court online records.
