Man on parole for second-degree murder leads police on chase that ends in Scott County

A man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections led Illinois Quad-City police on a chase Friday night that ended when his vehicle crashed on Interstate 80 in Iowa.

Dalton John Stropes, 27, is charged in Rock Island County with aggravated assault, criminal damage to state-supported property and fleeing police. Each of the charges is a felony.

During the chase, Stropes struck an East Moline squad car and eventually fled over the Interstate 74 Bridge.

East Moline Police Lt. Joshua Allen said that at 9:27 p.m. Saturday, an East Moline Police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Stropes at Interstate 88 eastbound Exit 2 off-ramp, also referred to as “Old Route 2.”

A Hampton police officer was nearby and assisted. The vehicle fled from the traffic stop, striking the East Moline squad in the process. Stropes then fled toward Iowa with the Hampton officer following.

The East Moline officer was not injured.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the Hampton officer continued the pursuit and that Stropes’ vehicle crashed in Iowa at the 298 mile marker in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at about 9:45 p.m.

Stropes was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment and then booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of eluding, failure to maintain control, false information to police, no driver’s license, no insurance and speeding.

Stropes' bond in Scott County was set at $3,500, cash or surety. However, he signed a waiver of extradition and was taken to the Rock Island County Jail, where his bond was set at $50,000, 10%.

Stropes is on parole out of Stateville Correctional Center until Dec. 23. Stropes and another man were sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder from a June 2015 incident that started as an argument over Facebook.

Stropes also is serving two years on probation for a domestic battery conviction from May of 2021. In that case, prosecutors are attempting to revoke his probation for violating the conditions of his probation, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records. Stropes failed to appear for a hearing in the case April 20, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In August of 2021, Stropes was charged with resisting a peace officer, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court, electronic records. A trial in that case is scheduled for July 13 in circuit court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.