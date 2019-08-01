A Davenport man currently on parole in Iowa for trafficking in drugs was arrested early Thursday by Davenport police with a cache of drugs and a firearm.
Eric Joseph Holloway, 27, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 22.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
He also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 1 gram of crack cocaine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
He also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 8.15 grams of marijuana, two counts of failing to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp to the drugs, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each of those four charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Robert Myers, late Wednesday members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau saw a maroon 2005 Dodge Magnum which had a stolen Illinois temporary plate being driven by a person wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Officers followed the vehicle and watched it park at 1535 W. Locust St., AutoZone. The driver went into the store, while Holloway was the front seat passenger.
Other officers arrived on the scene and attempted to block the Magnum to keep it from being driven away. Holloway got into the driver’s seat and struck three police squads trying to escape. He then got out of the vehicle and ran but was captured after a short foot pursuit.
Officers seized $1,622 in cash which Holloway had on him. They also seized a .40-caliber Glock pistol that was on the front passenger seat where Holloway had been sitting, according to the arrest affidavit.
The drugs were stored in an athletic bag that was behind the front passenger seat.
Holloway has two active arrest warrants out of Rock Island County. According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Holloway was convicted of robbery in July of 2009. He was sentenced to two years on probation but violated that probation when a year later he was arrested for armed robbery. Holloway was then sentenced to six years in prison in both of those cases, with the sentences to run concurrently.
In 2015 he pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine and to a felony count of second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each count to run concurrently and was ordered to serve a mandatory three years before becoming eligible for parole, according to Scott County records.
Holloway was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, as well as no bond for his parole violation, and $2,000 bond, cash or surety, on a charge of interference with official acts for fleeing officers.
Federal authorities could take over the drugs and weapons charges under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
Holloway already has been convicted of at least four felonies in the Quad-Cities and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Federal authorities also could charge Holloway with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
According to federal authorities, the burden would be on Holloway to prove in court that the gun was not being used in furtherance of a drug crime. The mandatory minimum sentence for that charge is five years and is consecutive to any other prison sentence he could receive for being a felon in possession of a firearm and any convictions on drug charges federal authorities may file.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.