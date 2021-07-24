Man on parole, woman on probation, arrested in narcotics investigation

At 1:09 p.m. Friday, Sheriff’s investigators searched the home of Roelandt and Hicks at 1424 College Ave. Roelandt and Hicks had been detained by Sheriff’s deputies away from their home in different vehicles.

When Sheriff’s deputies went into the home they found four children, the oldest 8 years old, alone in the home and unattended.

Deputies seized 214 grams of marijuana, just less than half-a-pound, and $1,000 cash.

During a post-Miranda interview with deputies, Roelandt admitted being involved in sales of marijuana and knew the marijuana was in the house. Roelandt stated that Hicks uses marijuana and sells as well.

During a post-Miranda interview Hicks admitted knowledge of the marijuana.

On Nov. 8, 2018, Roelandt received concurrent prison sentences of 15 years after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver cocaine base, known as “crack.” Each of those charges were at the Class C felony level that normally carries a prison sentence of 10 years, but Roelandt received an enhanced sentence as a habitual offender.