Man on parole, woman on probation, arrested in narcotics investigation

Two people — one on parole for a drug trafficking conviction, the other on probation for forgery and theft convictions — were arrested Friday on new drug trafficking charges by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies during a narcotics investigation.
Tyler Jae Roelandt, 28, on parole until May 4, 2025, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Roelandt also is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Elexus Jaianna Hicks, 28, on probation until Jan. 2, 2023, on convictions for forgery and second-degree theft, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law.
Both are charged with four counts each of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years on each count.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Furlong, during the month of July, Roelandt sold less than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source who was assisting the Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.
At 1:09 p.m. Friday, Sheriff’s investigators searched the home of Roelandt and Hicks at 1424 College Ave. Roelandt and Hicks had been detained by Sheriff’s deputies away from their home in different vehicles.
When Sheriff’s deputies went into the home they found four children, the oldest 8 years old, alone in the home and unattended.
Deputies seized 214 grams of marijuana, just less than half-a-pound, and $1,000 cash.
During a post-Miranda interview with deputies, Roelandt admitted being involved in sales of marijuana and knew the marijuana was in the house. Roelandt stated that Hicks uses marijuana and sells as well.
During a post-Miranda interview Hicks admitted knowledge of the marijuana.
On Nov. 8, 2018, Roelandt received concurrent prison sentences of 15 years after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver cocaine base, known as “crack.” Each of those charges were at the Class C felony level that normally carries a prison sentence of 10 years, but Roelandt received an enhanced sentence as a habitual offender.
He was placed on work release Feb. 19, 2020, according to Iowa Department of Corrections online records, and placed on parole March 30, 2020. He completed parole on one of the drug convictions on June 3, 2020, according to Iowa Department of Corrections online records. He remains on parole until 2025 for the other drug conviction.
Roeland was being held Saturday in the Scott County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 in Scott County District Court.
Hicks was sentenced to three years on supervised probation on Jan. 2, 2020, after pleading guilty to a Class D felony charge of forgery.
Hicks already was serving a sentence of three years of supervised probation when she pleaded guilty to the forgery charge.
Hicks had been sentenced to probation Oct. 11, 2018, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft. While she violated her probation with the forgery charge her term on probation for the theft convictions was continued.
Hicks was released from the Scott County Jail on Friday after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company. She will make a first appearance in Scott County District Court at a later date.