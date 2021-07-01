Man on probation and wanted on numerous arrest warrants charged with robbing credit union

Davenport police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old Davenport man, who is on probation until 2023 for first-degree theft convictions, for robbing the I.H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union on Wednesday.
Zachary Aaron Cahill, is charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Police were called to the credit union, 2102 E. Kimberly Road, at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a robbery.
According to police, Cahill walked into the credit union, implied that he was armed and demanded the teller give him money. Cahill fled after getting an undisclosed amount of money. However, officers were onto Cahill early in the investigation.
Cahill was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by officers with the Davenport and Rock Island Police departments and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI.
In addition to the robbery charge, Cahill is charged with first-degree theft in connection with the June 9 theft of a vehicle from the area of the 1300 block of North Harrison Street.
He also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on a Davenport charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and a warrant out of Bettendorf for possession of a controlled substance-second.
Cahill also is wanted in Rock Island County on three counts of failure to return from furlough, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.
He also is serving two years on probation in Rock Island County on convictions of use of a forged credit or debit card, a Class 4 felony for which he could have been sentenced to prison from one to three years, and a conviction for theft less than $500, a Class A misdemeanor for which he could have been sentenced to up to one year in the Rock Island County Jail.
Cahill also has been wanted since April 8 for violating his probation on the first-degree theft charges in Scott County.
In those cases, Cahill stole a GMC van with a trailer and its contents, and on another date stole an Audi. Both of those thefts occurred in 2018.
Cahill pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and in April of 2019 was sentenced to four years on supervised probation by District Court Judge Marlita Greve. Cahill has violated that probation several times, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.
He will make a first appearance Friday in Scott County District Court on the charges he has pending in Scott County.
Cahill was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $20,200, and cash or surety bonds totaling $72,000.