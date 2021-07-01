Man on probation and wanted on numerous arrest warrants charged with robbing credit union

Cahill also is wanted in Rock Island County on three counts of failure to return from furlough, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

He also is serving two years on probation in Rock Island County on convictions of use of a forged credit or debit card, a Class 4 felony for which he could have been sentenced to prison from one to three years, and a conviction for theft less than $500, a Class A misdemeanor for which he could have been sentenced to up to one year in the Rock Island County Jail.

Cahill also has been wanted since April 8 for violating his probation on the first-degree theft charges in Scott County.

In those cases, Cahill stole a GMC van with a trailer and its contents, and on another date stole an Audi. Both of those thefts occurred in 2018.

Cahill pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and in April of 2019 was sentenced to four years on supervised probation by District Court Judge Marlita Greve. Cahill has violated that probation several times, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.

He will make a first appearance Friday in Scott County District Court on the charges he has pending in Scott County.

Cahill was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $20,200, and cash or surety bonds totaling $72,000.

