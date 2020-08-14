Man on probation arrested for selling heroin

A Davenport man on probation after pleading guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine last year was arrested Thursday for selling heroin and possessing two firearms.
Dontae Montrice Lott, 38, was taken into custody by members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit, which was conducting a narcotics investigation.
Lott is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Lott also is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Furlong, at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at Lott’s apartment at 411 N. Marquette St.
During their search investigators seized 81.2 grams of heroin, $2,000 in cash, a Taurus 9 mm handgun and an Eibar 6-shot revolver.
Lott admitted to investigators that he needed the guns for protection in case he was robbed.
With the new charges Lott faces the revocation of his probation to which he was sentenced Sept. 26.
Lott was sentence by District Judge Mary Howes to two years on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine as a habitual offender, a Class C felony, and failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp.
The meth charge was reduced from possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony which carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Davenport police had seized 98.3 grams of meth from Lott when he was arrested April 20, 2019, according to arrest affidavits.
Lott was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on $45,000 bond, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for August 21 in Scott County District Court.
