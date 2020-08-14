Man on probation arrested for selling heroin

A Davenport man on probation after pleading guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine last year was arrested Thursday for selling heroin and possessing two firearms.

Dontae Montrice Lott, 38, was taken into custody by members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit, which was conducting a narcotics investigation.

Lott is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Lott also is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Furlong, at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at Lott’s apartment at 411 N. Marquette St.

During their search investigators seized 81.2 grams of heroin, $2,000 in cash, a Taurus 9 mm handgun and an Eibar 6-shot revolver.

Lott admitted to investigators that he needed the guns for protection in case he was robbed.