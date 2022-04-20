Man on probation charged with robbing Davenport convenience store

A Davenport man on probation until 2023 has been charged with robbing a convenience store on Thursday.

Ryan Christopher Peterman, 35, is charged with one count of second-degree robbery.

The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Eric Long, on 3:15 p.m. April 14, officers were sent to the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard convenience store at 3636 Hickory Grove Road to investigate a robbery.

Peterman entered the store and assaulted the clerk, shoving her with his left forearm. He then opened the cash register himself and stole $278. He then fled the business.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

A warrant was issued for Peterman’s arrest and he was taken into custody Monday on one count of second-degree robbery and two probation violation offenses.

Peterman refused to be seen Tuesday morning for a first appearance in Scott County District Court.

A hearing is scheduled for today in District Court.

Peterman was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $10,000 for the probation violations, and without bond on the robbery charge.

Peterman is on probation in Iowa until Aug. 25, 2023.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Peterman was arrested on a Class D felony charge of gathering in a house where controlled substances are used. On March 26, 2021, he pleaded guilty to the charge and on Aug. 25, 2021, he was sentenced to two years on probation.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Peterman violated his probation after he was arrested on a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of heroin.

Prosecutors instead filed a charge of possession of a controlled substance – heroin-first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty to the charge and on March 11 was sentenced to one year on probation.

Prosecutors allege Peterman violated his probation when he was charged in connection with the robbery of the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

Peterman has recently served a term in prison.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Peterman pleaded guilty to Class D felony charges of eluding and operating while under the influence-third offense, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury.

He was sentenced to two years on probation. However, he violated his probation and on Aug. 17, 2018, he was sentenced to concurrent terms of five years for the eluding and operating while under the influence charges, a concurrent term of two years for the assault charge.

His prison sentence ended May 7, 2019, and he was placed on work release until Aug. 14, 2019. He then was placed on parole which ended May 7, 2020.

