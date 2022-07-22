Man on probation for selling heroin arrested after allegedly selling meth to MEG agents

A Bettendorf man on probation until 2023 for selling heroin was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly sold crystal methamphetamine to agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Jon Christian Nielsen, 41, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Nielsen also is charged with violating his probation.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by agents with QCMEG, at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday agents conducted a controlled buy with Nielsen.

Nielsen sold 4.2 grams of crystal meth for $100 to agents at a place in the 4600 block of North Pine Street in Davenport, according to the affidavit.

Agents had prerecorded the money, and the product sold to agents tested positive for the presence of meth.

Police have said that the normal dose of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram. That means Nielsen allegedly sold 42 doses of meth to MEG agents.

Nielsen was booked into the Scott County Jail.

During a first appearance Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh set Nielsen’s bond for the new drug charge at $10,000, cash or surety.

According to electronic records filed in Scott County District Court, a report from the Department of Correctional Services states that in January of this year Nielsen allegedly failed to complete his court ordered drug treatment at the Salvation Army. He also absconded from supervision for about six months before he was arrested by MEG agents Wednesday on the methamphetamine peddling charge.

Beckenbaugh set Nielsen’s bond on his probation violation charge at $10,000, cash only.

In January 2020, Nielsen was arrested by MEG agents on four counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin. Each of the counts is a Class C felony that carry a prison sentence of ten years.

According to the arrest affidavits, MEG agents made four purchases of heroin from Nielsen during the month of January. The first buy was for .68 grams, while the next two were for .54 grams each, and the fourth was for .30 grams.

After each of the purchases agents confirmed the presence of heroin with field tests.

During a search of Nielsen’s apartment agents seized a digital scale and used syringes.

On April 21, 2020, Nielsen pleaded guilty to two of the four counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin filed against him. The other two charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

During a sentencing hearing Aug. 6, 2020, District Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Nielsen to three years on probation. Nielsen was to have been on probation until Aug. 6, 2023.

A probation revocation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19 in district court. At that hearing Nielsen’s probation could be revoked and he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison on each of the heroin charges to which he pleaded guilty.