Man on probation for selling meth accused of selling variety of drugs including meth, heroin and crack

A Rock Island man on probation in Scott County and awaiting trial in Rock Island County was arrested Tuesday by Davenport Police for allegedly selling a variety of drugs including heroin, cocaine, meth, ecstasy and “crack” cocaine.

Officers also seized a loaded handgun.

Tony Anthony Phillips, 49, who listed his address on Scott County District Court documents as 111 20th St., Apt. 706, Rock Island, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Phillips is also charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver for each of the drugs found in his possession, ecstasy, “crack” cocaine, heroin and powder cocaine. Each of those charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is charged with four counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, which lists Phillips’ address as room 243 at the Motel 6 on West 65th Street in Davenport, at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit were conducting a drug investigation involving Phillips selling heroin.

Detectives made contact with Phillips near the area of 605 Main St. During a search of his vehicle, officers seized 42 individually wrapped rocks of “crack” cocaine that weighed 12.75 grams, 10.8 grams of heroin, 10.65 grams of methamphetamine and seven ecstasy pills weighing 3.2 grams.

Police have said that the normal dose of both meth and heroin is one-tenth of a gram. That means Phillips had 108 doses of heroin and 106.5 doses of meth.

Officers also seized a loaded Hi-Point 9mm pistol and $270 in cash.

From his person officers seized $934 in cash.

During a post-Miranda interview, Phillips admitted to possessing and selling the drugs.

During a first appearance Wednesday in district court, magistrate Stephen Wing set Phillips’ bond at $100,000, cash only and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 21.

Phillips was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Phillips was arrested by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Group, or QCMEG. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 7, 2021, Phillips sold 1.2 grams to an agent during a controlled buy in the area of Bridge Avenue and 11th Street in Davenport. On Aug. 5, 2021, he sold another 1.1 grams of meth to an agent during a controlled buy, also in the area of Bridge Avenue and 11th Street.

Phillips was charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Scott County prosecutors added two Class D felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp as required by Iowa law, each of which carries a 5-year prison sentence.

On Nov. 16, Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth. The other charges were dropped in the plea agreement.

On Jan. 27, Scott County District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert sentenced Phillips to three years on probation. A 10-year prison sentence was suspended.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Phillips’ probation was to have ended Jan. 27, 2025.

With the new drug charges pending, Scott County authorities could move to have Phillips’ probation revoked and have him sentenced to 10 years in prison.

While out on bond awaiting trial on the charges filed by QCMEG agents, Phillips was arrested Sept. 29, 2021, in Rock Island County on one count of delivering less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 3-7 years.

That case is still pending. According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, a pre-trial hearing on the meth delivery charge is scheduled for Oct. 28.

As Phillips is a convicted felon being accused of possessing a firearm while selling drugs, federal authorities could take over the new Scott County drug and gun charges under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative to combat gun crimes.

Federal authorities could charge Phillips with both being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

According to federal authorities, in the case of the latter charge, the burden would be on Phillips to prove in court that the gun found in his possession was not being used in furtherance of a drug crime. The mandatory minimum sentence for that charge is five years and is consecutive to any other prison sentence he could receive on any other drug or weapons convictions.