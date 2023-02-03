A Davenport man currently on probation in Scott County for selling meth and marijuana was arrested Thursday by Davenport Police for allegedly trafficking in ecstasy.

Jonathan Michael Gonzales, 23, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Gonzales also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, at 8:19 p.m. Thursday officers spotted a gray Kia Optima that was traveling east on 14th Street from Harrison Street.

The Kia had fled from an attempted traffic stop police tried to make earlier in the evening, about 5 p.m.

Officers were able to block the vehicle in at the intersection of 14th and Brady streets.

Gonzales was the front seat passenger at the time the vehicle was stopped.

During a pat down of Gonzales, officers felt “what was immediately apparent to be a bag of pills in the defendant’s pant leg,” according to the affidavit.

Officers located and seized a clear plastic bag that contained 92 pills suspected of being ecstasy. The pills tested positive for methamphetamine using a Nartec field testing kit.

Officers then searched a camouflage cross body bag Gonzales had on and found two more pills that tested positive for methamphetamine.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Feb. 10.

According to electronic records from the Iowa Department of Corrections and Scott County District Court, Gonzales is on probation until Feb. 18, 2023, for meth and marijuana delivery.

In that case, on May 31, 2020, Gonzales was arrested Aug. 31, 2020, on one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of ecstasy, two counts of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth.

On Dec. 15, 2020, Gonzales pleaded guilty to one count of the lesser included charge of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D felony. The other charges were dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement.

On Feb. 18, 2021, District Court Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Gonzales to two years on supervised probation. Fowler also granted deferred judgement in the case, meaning that had Gonzales successfully completed his probation the case could have been expunged and sealed from public record. However, a deferred judgement still may show up on a background check and, even after the case is expunged, it still could be considered a conviction.

With his new arrest, Scott County prosecutors could file to have Gonzales’ probation revoked and he could be sentenced to prison on the charges to which he pleaded guilty.

Gonzales was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.