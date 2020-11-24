Man on probation for selling methamphetamine is arrested again for peddling the drug

Detectives got a search warrant for the BMW where they found a Union Safe Company safe that contained 43.6 grams of methamphetamine in two separate bags, 73 Alprazolam pills, a digital scale and packaging materials.

A Taurus G2C 9mm pistol loaded with one round in the chamber was located in the glove compartment.

Robinson had in his possession the keys to the car and to the safe. Detectives saw Robinson with the safe when they were conducting surveillance in the 1900 block of West 7th Street.

During a post-Miranda interview Robinson admitted that the gun and drugs were his and that he actively was selling drugs.

Robinson was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000 for the new drug and weapons charges, and a $10,000 cash-only bond for violating his probation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges during a hearing Dec. 10 in Scott County District Court.

Among Robinson’s felony convictions is his plea of guilty to a lesser charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine of less than 5 grams on Feb. 12. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but on July 27 was allowed to go on probation and enter the Salvation Army Recovery Program.

In September of 2014, he pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree attempted burglary and was sentenced to three years on probation. He violated his probation in October of that year and in May of 2015 was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

