A 24-year-old Clinton man, currently serving five years on probation out of Cole County, Missouri, is facing a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly wounded a person in a shooting May 11, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said.

Antwand Jevonie Tinon Jr. is charged with one count of attempted murder. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to a statement issued by Chief Gyrion, at 2:22 p.m. May 11, officers were sent to 514 8th Avenue South to investigate a report of a person who had been shot.

Officers learned that the shooting had occurred a few minutes earlier and that the suspect had fled the area.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment. The man was then transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Man wounded in Clinton shooting A 29-year-old Clinton, Iowa, man was wounded by gunfire Thursday at an apartment house at 51…

Gyrion said the investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Antwand Jevonie Tinon Jr., formerly of Jefferson City, Missouri.

On Wednesday, Clinton Police along with agents of the Blackhawk Area Task Force served a search warrant at 650 6th Avenue South and arrested Tinon.

Tinon was being held Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

He is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Thursday in Clinton County District Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.

According to electronic records out of Cole County Circuit Court in Missouri, on Sept. 4, 2019, Tinon pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage.

He was sentenced to serve five years on probation. A five-year prison sentence was suspended. Tinon has violated his probation, according to Cole County Circuit Court electronic records. During a hearing on Sept. 13, 2022, regarding his last probation infraction, he was allowed to continue on probation.

Due to the allegations involving the shooting in Clinton, Cole County authorities could move to revoke Tinon’s probation and sentence him to the original five years in prison.

East Moline house where 15 people were found squatting with nine dogs