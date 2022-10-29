Man on probation in Louisa and Rock Island counties arrested on meth and theft charges by Davenport Police

A Wapello man on probation in Rock Island County in Illinois and Louisa County in Iowa was arrested by Davenport Police on Thursday for allegedly peddling meth and stealing two motorcycles.

Eric William Brewer, 31, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Brewer also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Brewer also is charged with one count each of first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a value of $12,000, and second-degree theft for stealing a Honda motorcycle valued at $4,000.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Cory Hughes, at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, officers spotted Brewer at 1406 W. 7th St. Brewer then got on a 2022 Honda motorcycle that appeared to have been spray painted black. Officers knew Brewer had warrants for his arrest.

Brewer drove the Honda motorcycle over to the 700 block of North Division Street. Brewer was then seen near a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

As officers approached Brewer he walked away from the Harley-Davidson motorcycle and tried to flee on foot.

Officers were able to finally capture Brewer.

Officers seized two plastic bags that contained a total of 64.45 grams of methamphetamine from Brewer.

Police have said that the normal does of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram, which means Brewer had 644.5 doses of meth when he was captured.

Officers also seized $600 in cash.

During a first appearance hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh set cash-only bonds totaling $40,000 for the drug and theft charges.

Brewer also is wanted in Rock Island County for one count of eluding and two counts of aggravated eluding. Bond in that case is set at $40,000, cash only. His charges in Scott County will be taken care of first before he can waive extradition to Illinois to face the Rock Island County charges.

Brewer also is awaiting trial on charges in Louisa County of trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, and fifth-degree criminal mischief. He also is wanted for violating his probation on a Louisa County drug conviction from March of 2021.

Brewer’s cash-only bonds on all the charges and totals $82,250.

Beckenbaugh also scheduled a preliminary hearing in the Scott County case for November 17 in district court.

Brewer remained in the Scott County Jail on Saturday.

Brewer has been arrested and convicted of meth trafficking charges two times within the last two years.

In May of 2020, Rock Island County authorities arrested Brewer on two charges of meth delivery of less than 5 grams. Each of the charges is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of three to seven years.

On July 19, 2021, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Brewer pleaded guilty to one count of meth delivery of less than 5 grams. During a sentencing hearing on Aug. 30, 2021, Rock Island County Chief Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Brewer to 30 months on probation.

While working his way through the Rock Island County Circuit Court system, Brewer was arrested in February of 2021 by Wapello Police for allegedly selling methamphetamine out of the garage of his mother’s Wapello home.

On March 25, 2021, Brewer pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and a Class D felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced the next day by District Judge Mark Kruse to serve 10 years on probation for the meth trafficking conviction, and a consecutive five years on probation for the criminal mischief conviction.

Kruse also ordered that Brewer’s probation would not be terminated until all fines, fees and court costs are paid in full owed by Brewer are paid in full.