Man on probation in three separate cases accused of robbing a Bettendorf man of 9 dogs at gunpoint

A 20-year-old Davenport man who already is serving a term on probation for two vehicle theft convictions and a domestic abuse conviction has been arrested by Bettendorf Police in connection with an armed robbery on June 19 during which nine American bulldog puppies stolen.

Carlos Gerrick Byrd Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years of which, must be served before parole can be granted.

In connection with the case, Byrd also is charged with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the affidavits and search warrants filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Matt Poirier, on June 7, a woman, Byrd’s girlfriend, reported that her Taurus 9mm pistol that had a tan slide with a black frame, was stolen from her vehicle, a 2013 Black Kia Forte.

Byrd was listed as a suspect in the case. During the theft is was reported that Byrd broke the windshield to the vehicle.

Byrd was then developed as a suspect in the robbery and home invasion that occurred June 19 in the 3100 block of 18th Street.

On June 15, Byrd was introduced to a 20-year-old man by a mutual friend. The man told officers that he was provided a ride by Byrd to a veterinarian appointment. The vehicle Byrd was driving had a hole in the windshield on the passenger side and was a four-door sedan.

At 7:35 p.m. on June 18, Byrd and another person described in the affidavits as a light-skinned male with curly hair, knocked on the door of the 20-year-old man’s home in the 3100 block of 18th Street. Byrd and his associate wanted to hang out with the resident of the home. The resident told Byrd and the other person to leave. Byrd was driving the same vehicle with the hole in the windshield.

At 12:35 a.m. on June 19, Byrd is alleged to have gone back to the house on 18th Street with his associate. The victim, the man that Byrd had given a ride to the vet, said that he was downstairs when a black man walked into the basement armed with a handgun.

A struggle ensued and the victim was struck in the head with the pistol. The victim described the pistol as a Taurus 9mm. with a distinctive tan slide. The victim told police he is proficient in firearms and knew the weapon to be a Taurus. The victim was led upstairs to the bedroom at gunpoint by Byrd and the other suspect.

The victim was forced to lie face down as Byrd removed six American bulldog puppies from a bedroom. Byrd and his associate also removed the victim’s Apple watch and stole his iPhone.

The victim was then led at gunpoint to the garage where three more American bulldog puppies were put into a black passenger car. The victim’s cell phone was located about three blocks to the south.

A search of Bettendorf city cameras showed that the Kia Forte entered the city at 11:54 p.m. The Forte travels northbound on 18th Street from Spruce Hills Drive, which is the direction toward the victim’s home, about three blocks away.

A photo lineup was shown to the victim, and Byrd was identified as the man who was at the house five hours before the robbery.

The vehicle Byrd was driving was his girlfriend’s Kia Forte with the damaged windshield.

Byrd was arrested Monday at the Walmart on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on warrants for probation violations.

Byrd had in his possession the Taurus 9mm stolen from his girlfriend’s vehicle on June 7. At the time of his arrest, Byrd was wearing a black ski mask and had a second black ski mask in his back pocket.

During a post-Miranda interview, Byrd admitted to possessing marijuana in the Kia Forte. During a search of the vehicle officers seized a small backpack containing 117 grams of marijuana packaged for sale and a digital scale.

Byrd admitted to giving the victim a ride to the vet and being at the victim’s home just hours before the robbery, but he denied being in the city of Bettendorf before, during or after the robbery.

Currently Byrd is on probation in three different cases until Jan. 20, 2025.

On Jan. 2, 2019, he was a passenger in a stolen vehicle. At the time he was on juvenile probation for vehicle theft. On April 19, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Nancy Tabor sentenced Byrd to three years on supervised probation during a sentencing hearing on May 30, 2019, in Scott County District Court.

On March 20, 2020, he pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. During a hearing in Scott County District Court, District Judge Tom Reidel sentenced Byrd to two years on supervised probation.

On July 8, 2021, Byrd was charged with Class D domestic assault in Muscatine County Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 2, 2021, and was sentenced Nov. 5 of that year to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections by District Judge Tamra Roberts. He was released from prison just over a month later on Dec. 22 after Judge Roberts granted a reconsideration of Byrd’s sentence. She then sentenced him to three years on supervised probation and ordered him into the Residential Correctional Facility program.

Byrd was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $62,000, and without bond on a hold from the Residential Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing in the new robbery case is scheduled for July 8 in Scott County District Court.

