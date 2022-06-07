Man on work release arrested in connection with Davenport shots fired incident

A Davenport man who was released from an Iowa prison in August and is supposed to be on work release under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Davenport shooting on Monday.

Timmie Durrell Cole, Jr. 23 is charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpt. Patrick Sievert, at 7:34 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 900 block of Pershing Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located Cole who while in the 200 block of East 9th Street had in his possession a Taurus 9mm handgun.

During a post-Miranda interview Cole admitted to police that he fired the fun in the air to scare people away who were chasing his brother.

In his affidavit, Sievert said the area is surrounded by an apartment complex, multiple family homes, and student housing for Palmer College of Chiropractic.

As a convicted felon, Cole is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

According to the affidavit, he has felony convictions in 2012 for second-degree theft and third-degree burglary as a juvenile.

On Dec. 3, 2014, at age 16, he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to serve three years probation with deferred adjudication. He violated his probation on that conviction three times.

One of those violations occurred when he was arrested for peddling marijuana on April 9, 2017. In that case on June. 27, 2017, he pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. He was sentenced in that case Aug. 24, 2017, to two years on supervised probation.

After again violating his probation on the weapon and drug convictions, Cole was sentenced Oct. 12, 2017, to serve 90 days in the Scott County Jail and then began the program in the Residential Correctional Facility in Davenport.

On Feb. 2, 2018, Cole failed to return to the Residential Correctional Facility and was charged with Class D felony escape.

Cole pleaded guilty to the charge and had his probation revoked in the weapon and drug cases. He was sentenced to five years in prison on the escape charge, and a consecutive five years in prison on the drug and weapon convictions which ran concurrent to one another.

Cole was released from prison on Aug. 17, 2021, and placed on work release at the Residential Correctional Facility, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

A preliminary hearing on Monday’s shooting charge as well as a serious misdemeanor charge from Nov. 28, 2021, of voluntary absence from custody, is scheduled for June 17 in Scott County District Court.

Cole was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond on a hold from the Residential Correctional Facility, a $1,000 cash-only bond on the absence from custody charge, and a $5,300 bond, cash or surety on the new weapons charges.

