Man on work release facing robbery charge

A former Chicago resident who is on work release in Scott County after being convicted of peddling crack cocaine is facing new felony charges after he robbed a person and stole a car at gunpoint, Sunday, Dec. 1, Davenport police said.
Alquan McReynolds, also known as Alquan Jackson-McReynolds, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 17 ½ of which must be served before parole can be granted.
McReynolds also is charged assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, and several traffic charges.
A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm could be filed, police said, adding that is a charge federal authorities could take over.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brittany Taylor, at 7:14 p.m. Dec. 1, officers were sent to the area of 14th and Scott streets to investigate a robbery and stolen 2012 Chevrolet Impala.
McReynolds got into the back seat of the Impala to talk with the two victims. He then brandished a 40mm pistol and ordered the victim in the back seat to give him everything including his cell phone. He threatened to shoot the victim’s sister who was driving the car.
You have free articles remaining.
McReynolds then ordered the woman out of the car, all the while pointing the pistol at her.
McReynolds then got into the driver’s seat and began to drive away. The victim from the back seat tried to hold on to the rear passenger door to keep McReynolds from driving away, but was injured the car jerked and the victim fell. The fall caused serious lacerations to the victim’s hands and forearms that needed to be treated at the hospital.
McReynolds lost control of the car and it slammed into a utility pole. McReynolds left the scene. Rock Island police arrested him a half hour later, at 7:45 p.m.
McReynolds waived extradition proceedings and was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday.
McReynolds was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Sept. 2016, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine. He was captured May 11, 2016, in the south alley of 220 Warren St., near a dumpster when police saw him urinating in public.
When officers searched him they found 23 individually wrapped packages of crack cocaine that weighed a total of 4 grams.
McReynolds was given work release on Aug. 6, and has been residing at the Iowa Department of Corrections facility at 605 Main St., Davenport.
McReynolds was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond on the robbery charge, as well as holds from the Iowa Department of Corrections.