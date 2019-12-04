Man on work release facing robbery charge

McReynolds then got into the driver’s seat and began to drive away. The victim from the back seat tried to hold on to the rear passenger door to keep McReynolds from driving away, but was injured the car jerked and the victim fell. The fall caused serious lacerations to the victim’s hands and forearms that needed to be treated at the hospital.

McReynolds lost control of the car and it slammed into a utility pole. McReynolds left the scene. Rock Island police arrested him a half hour later, at 7:45 p.m.

McReynolds waived extradition proceedings and was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday.

McReynolds was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Sept. 2016, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine. He was captured May 11, 2016, in the south alley of 220 Warren St., near a dumpster when police saw him urinating in public.

When officers searched him they found 23 individually wrapped packages of crack cocaine that weighed a total of 4 grams.

McReynolds was given work release on Aug. 6, and has been residing at the Iowa Department of Corrections facility at 605 Main St., Davenport.

McReynolds was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond on the robbery charge, as well as holds from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

