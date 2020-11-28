Man out on bond for armed robbery charged in connection with earlier convenience store robbery

A Davenport man out on bond on a first-degree robbery charge in connection with the Dec. 5, 2019, armed robbery of the Verizon Wireless store on Davenport’s Division Street, has been charged in connection with the Aug. 14, 2019, armed robbery of Sam’s Food, a convenience store on Davenport’s Marquette Street.

Lynn Brooks III, 27, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in connection with the armed robbery of the Sam’s Food, 648 Marquette St. The robbery occurred at 7:09 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2019. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Davenport police allege that Brooks acted as the lookout while his accomplice, Donte Duron Grubbs, 23, of Davenport, committed the robbery. Grubbs went into the store, pulled a handgun from his backpack and demanded money from the clerk. He also put the gun to the back of the clerk’s head.

During a trial in Scott County District Court, a Scott County Jury found Grubbs guilty of first-degree robbery in the case. Under Iowa law, Grubbs faces an automatic sentence of 25 years in prison for the conviction, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 in Scott County District Court.