A man accused of carrying a weapon as a felon in Rock Island County has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.
Tyion Alonte Harris, 23, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm as part of a change of plea hearing he requested June 29, according to court records from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. It was not clear from the court records why he requested the hearing.
Harris was arrested Dec. 5, 2017, after a traffic stop near the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge, according to Rock Island County court records and Rock Island Police reports. Local authorities alleged that at the time, Harris was carrying a stolen pistol, did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon and had a felony conviction in Scott County.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office charged Harris with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis, according to court records.
Those charges were dropped Dec. 22, 2017, because of the federal charge.
Harris is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 15, federal court records state.