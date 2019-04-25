One of two men accused of robbing and fatally shooting 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark in May has pleaded not guilty.
Arthur K. Lobley, 26, waived his right to a formal arraignment Thursday and filed a written plea through his attorney, Michael Adams, in Scott County District Court on April 19.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Kimberly Shepherd on April 17 filed the trial information that formally charged him and co-defendant Craig Wayne Coleman Jr., 18,with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Lobley additionally has been charged with first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm.
Both men have a pretrial conference May 3.
Coleman also entered a written plea of not guilty earlier this month. He has a pretrial conference May 3.
Around 12:30 a.m. May 4, Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of East 36th Street and found a vehicle stopped in the roadway. A man was attempting to provide aid to a woman, later identified as Orr-Clark of Davenport, who had been shot, police say.
Police say Lobley and Coleman Jr., then 17, of Rock Island, robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun.
She fled, but they followed her and shot at the vehicle she was riding in numerous times, striking her, police say.
Orr-Clark was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
According to the trial information, Lobley stole a vehicle the day Orr-Clark was killed. He has a prior robbery conviction and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Lobley already is serving time in prison in an unrelated case. Coleman remained in the Scott County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.