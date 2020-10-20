 Skip to main content
Man points gun at woman because she filed for child support, authorities say
Man points gun at woman because she filed for child support, authorities say

A Tipton, Iowa, man is facing multiple charges after he went to the home of a woman with whom he has a child and pointed a gun at her because she filed for child support, authorities said. 

Joshua Ray Starr, 30, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Starr also is charged with domestic abuse assault using a weapon-first offense, and child endangerment, both of which are aggravated misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of two years. He also is charged with false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian McCollom, deputies were sent to the 800 block of Main Street in New Liberty, Iowa, at noon Sunday to investigate a domestic incident.

Starr and the woman had been arguing via their cellphones. Starr then went to the woman’s residence to continue the argument. Starr and the woman share custody of their 1-month-old son.

During the argument Starr pointed a handgun at the woman and their son.

The woman was able to flee to a neighbor’s home and the neighbor called 911.

The woman did request an emergency order of protection against Starr.

Starr was booked into the Scott County Jail on Sunday with a bond set at $100,000 cash or surety.

He was released Monday after posting 10% of the bond through a bonding company.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Scott County District Court.

