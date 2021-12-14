Man recently found not guilty in a Polk County murder trial faces three counts of first-degree robbery in Scott County

A former Davenport man who on Dec. 7 was found not guilty by Polk County jury of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in a Des Moines case, has been brought back to Scott County to face three counts of first-degree robbery.
Calvonta Ibrion Stallings, 22, listed his Des Moines address on his financial application for a public defender during a first appearance Tuesday in Scott County District Court. He is charged with robbing three people at gunpoint during the late-night hours of Nov. 2, 2019, and the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2019.
The first two robberies occurred within 11 minutes of each other, while the third occurred about 4 ½ hours later.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Harrison Street. In that robbery, Stallings is alleged to have pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at a woman and demanded that she give him her purse and car keys. Stallings fled with a teal-colored purse and the woman’s car keys.
At 9:25 p.m., 11 minutes later, officers were sent to the 1600 block of West 4th Street for an armed robbery investigation. In that robbery, Stallings is alleged to have pointed a black handgun at a woman and demanded that she give him her purse, car keys and cell phone. Stallings fled the scene with a black-and-brown purse, a red iPhone and the key’s to the victim’s vehicle.
At 1:54 a.m., police were sent to the 200 block of Brady Street to investigate an armed robbery. Stallings is alleged to have pointed a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine at a man and demanded the man give him his wallet. Stallings then shoved the victim against a brick wall.
About 30 minutes after the last robbery, officers located Stallings in a vehicle, a gold-colored Chevrolet Malibu, used in the robbery at 321 Division St., the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard convenience store.
The last victim was brought to the scene of Stallings’ arrest and positively identified him as the robber, according to the arrest affidavit.
Three of the last victim’s bank cards were found in Stallings’ possession.
Officers served a search warrant on Stalling’s home at the time, 2002 W. 1st St., and recovered items stolen in the first two robberies.
Stallings was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 22 in Scott County District Court.
First-degree robbery is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, and 70%, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
On Dec. 7, a Polk County jury found Stallings not guilty on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the Oct. 10, 2019, shooting death of Rashid Ibrahim. Stallings was one of five people charged in Ibrahim’s death. Another man, Jackson Christopher Calaway, also was found not guilty of the charges in an earlier trial.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Polk County prosecutors and Des Moines Police, on Oct. 10, 2019, at 1:31 p.m., Ibrahim was negotiating a marijuana deal with the five people, including Stallings. Police allege that the five had gone there for the purpose of robbing Ibrahim. An argument ensued in the midst of the negotiations and Ibrahim was shot multiple times, and died at a hospital of his wounds.
Three other people are awaiting trial in that case.