Man recently released from prison and awaiting trial on theft charge arrested for peddling ecstasy

A Davenport man released from prison in January and awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree theft from an incident in March was arrested by Davenport police Thursday for peddling ecstasy and marijuana.
Hunter Robert Jones IV, 24, of 605 Main St., which is a halfway house for the Iowa Department of Corrections, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver ecstasy, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Jones also is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
He also is charged with eluding, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of one year.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Martin Gonzalez, at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, police tried to stop a blue 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada for having improperly tinted windows and improper rear lamps.
The driver of the vehicle fled but later the vehicle was located heading north on North Clark Street from West Central Park Avenue. The vehicle was then located in the parking lot of an apartment building at 2617 N. Clark St.
Officers could hear a woman yelling at the man, later identified as Jones, asking him why he tried to open the door of her vehicle and get inside.
The woman said that Jones had just gotten out of the Bravada and that she had nothing to do with him.
While searching Jones, officer seized six plastic baggies that contained marijuana, and also found the key to the Bravada.
The owner of the Bravada was located and gave police consent to search the vehicle. On the driver’s side floorboard officers found a bag containing 41 ecstasy pills with a total weight of 19.3 grams.
Officers also found another bag of marijuana that Jones had discarded near the northeast corner of the apartment building.
Jones was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
Jones is awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree theft stemming from an incident March 21.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Jason Pojar, Jones broke into the Hickory Grove Auto, 3300 Hickory Grove Road, at 7:55 a.m. and stole a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier, driving the car off the property through the north side gate.
Jones initially was charged with third-degree burglary in that case, but Scott County prosecutors changed the charge to second-degree theft, a Class D felony.
Jones told officers after his arrest in that case that he had gotten out of Anamosa Prison in January where he had spent the past six years. According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Jones was released from prison Jan. 25.
In that case, Jones, who was 17 at the time, was arrested with three other men who broke into a Heatherton Drive apartment on March 24, 2014. The men held the occupants at gunpoint while demanding the occupants to tell them where the safe and valuables were in the home.
In a plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to a charges of second-degree burglary, which was dropped from first-degree burglary as well as conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and second-degree theft. The first two charges are Class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of 10 years while the theft charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
In the plea agreement, charges of first-degree robbery, a drug violation and an Iowa drug tax stamp violation were dropped.
During sentencing in Scott County District Court on Aug. 13, 2014, Jones was given deferred judgement and placed on two year of supervised probation, meaning that if he successfully completed probation the convictions related to the burglary would have been hidden from his public criminal record.
However, he twice violated his probation and was sentenced to prison.
A preliminary hearing on the new drug charges is scheduled for May 15 in Scott County District Court, and he is to be arraigned on the second-degree theft case on May 21.
