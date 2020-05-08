Man recently released from prison and awaiting trial on theft charge arrested for peddling ecstasy

In that case, Jones, who was 17 at the time, was arrested with three other men who broke into a Heatherton Drive apartment on March 24, 2014. The men held the occupants at gunpoint while demanding the occupants to tell them where the safe and valuables were in the home.

In a plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to a charges of second-degree burglary, which was dropped from first-degree burglary as well as conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and second-degree theft. The first two charges are Class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of 10 years while the theft charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

In the plea agreement, charges of first-degree robbery, a drug violation and an Iowa drug tax stamp violation were dropped.

During sentencing in Scott County District Court on Aug. 13, 2014, Jones was given deferred judgement and placed on two year of supervised probation, meaning that if he successfully completed probation the convictions related to the burglary would have been hidden from his public criminal record.

However, he twice violated his probation and was sentenced to prison.

A preliminary hearing on the new drug charges is scheduled for May 15 in Scott County District Court, and he is to be arraigned on the second-degree theft case on May 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.