An East Moline man who was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 22 after serving a sentence for escape was arrested Wednesday by Davenport Police while allegedly in possession of cocaine base and a handgun.

Sylvester George Taylor Staples, 30, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 40 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack.” The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Staples also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police detectives conducted an investigation at a home in the 1400 block of Harrison Street.

Police made contact with Staples while he was in a vehicle at the house.

Detectives saw a black semi-automatic Smith & Wesson pistol lying on the driver’s floorboard. The gun was loaded and had one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine.

During a search of Staples officers seized 10.55 grams of “crack” cocaine that was in the front pocket of his jeans.

Detectives interviewed an involved person who was standing at the front passenger window. That person told detectives that Staples had offered to sell him “crack” cocaine.

During a first appearance Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 17.

Staples was being held Friday in the Scott Count Jail on a cash-only bond of $75,000.

Staples is currently serving three years on federal supervised release. Authorities could move to prove he violated the conditions of his release and have him sent back to federal prison.

According to electronic records of the U.S. District Court, Rock Island, on March 30, 2022, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Staples to 24 months, or two years, in federal prison on a charge of escape, to be followed by three years on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint on the escape charge filed by U.S. Deputy Marshal Ryan Jackson, on Nov. 4, 2020, Staples was transferred from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to a residential reentry center in Davenport.

Staples had been arrested Feb. 18, 2016, on charges of possessing with the intent to distribute “crack” cocaine and marijuana. On Jan. 18, 2017, he was sentenced to 72 months, or six years, in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.

On March 11, 2021, Staples signed a home confinement agreement form with the Bureau of Prisons to reside at an East Moline residence. The agreement called for him to stay in regular touch with the residential reentry center and be subject to electronic monitoring.

On April 16, 2021, Staples removed his electronic monitoring device and fled. U.S. Marshals arrested Staples on May 25, 2021, in Davenport.

At the time of his sentencing on the drug charges in 2017, Staples sent a letter to U.S. District Judge James Shadid stating that he had made many mistakes in this life, “some from peer pressure and most being I didn’t have anything to lose growing up.”

“My mother did nothing but dehumanize me my whole youth, so I was just a (sic) angry kid who wanted to be loved and respected,” Staples said. “I’ve been told all my life I would either be like my father and amount to nothing or be dead.”

Staples said he never had been self-driven enough to “push for better,” until his 5-year-old son asked him, “Daddy, why you keep going to jail?”

Staples wrote that “never in my life have I felt so worthless.” He explained that his son wasn’t yet born the “last time I went to prison.”

“After getting to know him, all I wanted to do was be a positive role model for him,” Staples wrote. “Well now I have three more children that were born while I have been incarcerated this time. If you’ve registered this information in order, what it is I’m going through right now is a repeat. Disappointing but very true.

“Only difference is this time around I’ve finally realized how important I am to the family that I’ve created,” Staples said.

Federal authorities could take over the case filed Wednesday in Scott County under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

At the federal level, a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Additionally, Staples could be charged with using a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. The charge carries a minimum 5-year prison sentence that is consecutive to any other sentences imposed on the drugs or other firearms charges.